Analyzing Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) and Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC)

Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Productivity Technologies and Lincoln Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $3.00 billion 2.26 $293.11 million $4.70 24.30

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Productivity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Productivity Technologies and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 7.59% 34.42% 10.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Productivity Technologies and Lincoln Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lincoln Electric has a consensus target price of $108.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Productivity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Productivity Technologies has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Productivity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Productivity Technologies Company Profile

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

