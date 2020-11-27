Analyzing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Apple has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apple and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple 20.91% 75.15% 17.63% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple and Sector 5’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple $274.00 million 7,199.70 $57.41 billion $3.28 35.38 Sector 5 $390,000.00 4.10 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Apple has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apple and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 3 15 27 0 2.53 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apple presently has a consensus price target of $111.48, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Apple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple is more favorable than Sector 5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Apple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple beats Sector 5 on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides digital content stores and streaming services; AppleCare support services; and iCloud, a cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others. In addition, the company offers various service, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property, and provides other related services. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and the education, enterprise, and government markets. It sells and delivers third-party applications for its products through the App Store, Mac App Store, and Watch App Store. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. has a collaboration with Google to develop COVID-19 tracking system for Android and iOS devices. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

