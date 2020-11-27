Analyzing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Maiden and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 American International Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

Maiden currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Maiden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and American International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.33 -$131.90 million N/A N/A American International Group $49.75 billion 0.69 $3.35 billion $4.59 8.74

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42%

Summary

American International Group beats Maiden on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

