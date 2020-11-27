Analysts Set Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT at $13.50

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.