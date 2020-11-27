Analysts Set Expectations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

