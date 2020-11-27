Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $18.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.75. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2021 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $401.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

