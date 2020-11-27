Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

