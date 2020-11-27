Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCR. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

