Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.
Shares of ADI opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,575,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
