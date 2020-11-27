Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,575,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.