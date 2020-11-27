Amino Network (AMIO) Tops One Day Volume of $74,843.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $71,842.29 and $74,843.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

