Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ATLO opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.66. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,163 shares of company stock valued at $78,112. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ames National by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ames National by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

