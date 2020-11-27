Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 202,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 974.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

