Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 223.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 82.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

