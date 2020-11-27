American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:AIG opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

