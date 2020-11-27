American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after acquiring an additional 677,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE AEP opened at $85.37 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

