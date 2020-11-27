American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

