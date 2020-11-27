Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,255,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $137,927,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.