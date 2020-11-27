Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 722.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

AMCR opened at $11.59 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

