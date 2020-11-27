Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

AMBA opened at $75.95 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 476.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

