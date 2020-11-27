Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares in the company, valued at $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

