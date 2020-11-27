Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $3,900.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,185.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,997.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.