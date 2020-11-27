Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.16. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.28.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

