Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $58.49.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.