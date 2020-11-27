Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $58.49.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
