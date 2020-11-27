Altimmune’s (ALT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.