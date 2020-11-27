Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $117.38 on Monday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,119 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

