AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 456.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

