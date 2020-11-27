AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

PRGO stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

