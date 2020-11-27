AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

