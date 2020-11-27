AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 50,070 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.