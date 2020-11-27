AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.71. The firm has a market cap of $784.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.