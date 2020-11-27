AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.97 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of -822.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

