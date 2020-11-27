AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 435.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Garmin stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

