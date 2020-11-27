AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,328 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Natixis raised its stake in United Airlines by 239.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 132,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93,197 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $547,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 83.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2,461.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 697,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in United Airlines by 16.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

