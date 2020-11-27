AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $312.55 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.