AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,312 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 457.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $726.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $729.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

