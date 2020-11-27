AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,652 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 376.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,509,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

