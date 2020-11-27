AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 62.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

