AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,166 shares of company stock worth $3,666,555. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

