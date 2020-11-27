AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,900,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.