AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 116.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

V opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

