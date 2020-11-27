AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

