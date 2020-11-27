AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ opened at $383.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average is $391.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

