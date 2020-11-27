AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 699.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,544,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

