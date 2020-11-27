AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $223,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

