AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 131.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 962,425 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

