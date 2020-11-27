AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,945,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

