AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

