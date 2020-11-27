AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,017,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,565,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

