AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $918,516,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $147,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,352 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

