AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,464 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $95.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

